Claudia D’orazio Sells 5,000 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,836.25.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CG stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1.35. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centerra Gold Company Profile

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.28.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.