Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clean Energy Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWY remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Monday. Clean Energy Pathways has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Clean Energy Pathways Company Profile

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting.

