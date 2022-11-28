CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 35929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Bloom Burton raised shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.