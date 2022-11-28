Clover Finance (CLV) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $63.40 million and $228,494.96 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.74 or 0.07557407 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00485146 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.97 or 0.29508911 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

