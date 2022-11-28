Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Clovis Oncology Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ CLVS opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.33.
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
