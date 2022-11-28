Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Clovis Oncology Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clovis Oncology

About Clovis Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 61.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

