Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cochlear Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHEOY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.95. 2,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,749. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4489 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cochlear

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Cochlear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

