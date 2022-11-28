Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Cofinimmo Price Performance
Shares of Cofinimmo stock remained flat at 85.50 during trading hours on Monday.
Cofinimmo Company Profile
