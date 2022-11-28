Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Cofinimmo Price Performance

Shares of Cofinimmo stock remained flat at 85.50 during trading hours on Monday.

Get Cofinimmo alerts:

Cofinimmo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

Receive News & Ratings for Cofinimmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cofinimmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.