Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Cofinimmo Price Performance

Shares of Cofinimmo stock remained flat at 85.50 during trading hours on Monday.

Cofinimmo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

