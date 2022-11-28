Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the October 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,668. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

