Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Tops $1,142.08 on Exchanges (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $732.75 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,142.08 or 0.07013412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

