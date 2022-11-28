CoinField Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $624,764.88 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001530 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $74.88 million and $624,764.88 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

