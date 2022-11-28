Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $318,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 40,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,423. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

