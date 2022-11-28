Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $229.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Financial by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Community Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.