Comparing Embark Technology (EMBK) & The Competition

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Embark Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Embark Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A -$124.21 million -0.61 Embark Technology Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.63

Embark Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology’s peers have a beta of -5.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Embark Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Embark Technology Competitors 253 1675 2874 58 2.56

Embark Technology currently has a consensus price target of $233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4,864.54%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 23.02%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -80.73% -68.49% Embark Technology Competitors -246.46% -216.42% -11.30%

Summary

Embark Technology beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Embark Technology

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.