Concordium Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $52.13 million and approximately $673,296.01 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,475,554,586 coins and its circulating supply is 5,850,229,846 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

