Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

BLV stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,777. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

