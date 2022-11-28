Condor Capital Management Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $4.06 on Monday, hitting $267.84. 5,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.70 and a 200 day moving average of $297.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

