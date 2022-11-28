Condor Capital Management Buys 314 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after buying an additional 567,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,662,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE DHR traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.23. 108,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.18. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

