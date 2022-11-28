Condor Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $380,833,000 after buying an additional 767,300 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 98,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after buying an additional 97,295 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.