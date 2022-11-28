Condor Capital Management Sells 7,437 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Condor Capital Management cut its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JPHY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,533 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

