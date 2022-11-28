Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Shares Down 2.6%

Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSE:CPI – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$16.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

Condor Petroleum Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Turkey and Kazakhstan. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

