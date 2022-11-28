Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Down 73.5% in November

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the October 31st total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the third quarter worth $133,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Conformis by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 365,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Conformis stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.21. 611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,242. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 104.46% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Research analysts expect that Conformis will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

