Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 2,675 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up about 1.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp owned about 0.55% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,677,000.

Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $115.74. 401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,011. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $127.75.

