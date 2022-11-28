Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 1.7% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.60. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,197. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.