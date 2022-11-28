Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 4,425 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $355.82. 13,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,906. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.83.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.44.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.