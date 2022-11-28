Consolidated Planning Corp Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,493,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $169,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 564.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.52. 270,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,653,420. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

