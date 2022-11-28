Consolidated Planning Corp Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWF traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

