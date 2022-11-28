Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $2.49 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of F stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,565,141. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

