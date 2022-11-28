Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $3.21 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.30. 7,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,923. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

