Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 6,093 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,224. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.83. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

