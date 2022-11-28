Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 164 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.59 and a 200 day moving average of $202.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

