Consolidated Planning Corp Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.17 and a 200-day moving average of $214.72. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

