Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Down 90.3% in November

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,191,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,051 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 783.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.1 %

CSTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. 517,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,004. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

