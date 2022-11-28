Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Director Toni Rinow Acquires 3,154 Shares of Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) Director Toni Rinow purchased 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,953.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,953.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CTS traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.82. The company had a trading volume of 684,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,741. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 28.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.00. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.17.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

