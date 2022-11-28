Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 50.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,837,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $535.56. 35,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

