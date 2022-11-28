Cowen Inc. (COWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 15th

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Cowen has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cowen to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Cowen stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,142. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

COWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the third quarter worth $8,178,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 172,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 143,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1,242.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 102,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cowen by 93.3% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 152,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,645 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.