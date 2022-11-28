CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Purchases £11,500 in Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Miller purchased 10,000 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($13,598.20).
CPPGroup Price Performance
Shares of LON CPP traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 117.20 ($1.39). The company had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. CPPGroup Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 394.20 ($4.66).
About CPPGroup
Further Reading
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.