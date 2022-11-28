CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Purchases £11,500 in Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Miller purchased 10,000 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($13,598.20).

Shares of LON CPP traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 117.20 ($1.39). The company had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. CPPGroup Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 394.20 ($4.66).

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

