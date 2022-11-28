Critical Review: Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Aedifica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Aedifica 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aedifica has a consensus price target of $110.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.01%. Given Aedifica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aedifica is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

16.0% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Aedifica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $6.81 million 9.50 $4.42 million $0.45 12.51 Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Manhattan Bridge Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Aedifica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 63.98% 11.94% 7.31% Aedifica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Aedifica on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

