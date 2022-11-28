Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

