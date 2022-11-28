CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

CSX stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $31.70. 16,165,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,152,688. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

