CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Raised to “Buy” at DZ Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €52.00 ($53.06) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $44.00 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $78.75.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

