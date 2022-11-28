Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Sells $49,249.62 in Stock

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 19,089 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $49,249.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,191,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Clint Sever sold 19,089 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $47,340.72.

On Thursday, November 10th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $105,056.16.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $101,589.84.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $93,590.64.

On Thursday, October 27th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $96,790.32.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $88,524.48.

On Thursday, October 13th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $87,991.20.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Clint Sever sold 19,215 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,492.10.

On Thursday, September 29th, Clint Sever sold 19,290 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,712.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

Cue Health Stock Performance

Cue Health stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $372.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.35. Cue Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $69.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Cue Health to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cue Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cue Health by 813.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cue Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

