CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 3.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 99,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

