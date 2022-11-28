Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24. 5,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 811,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

In related news, Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,025,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,678,250.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,105. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

