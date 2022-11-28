DA Davidson Raises TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target to $2.75

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TrueCar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.51 on Friday. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $221.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

In other TrueCar news, Director Christopher W. Claus purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,572. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 4,619.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 519,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 508,178 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,876,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,014 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

