Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,200 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the October 31st total of 869,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Up 7.1 %

Dai-ichi Life stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. 14,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

About Dai-ichi Life

(Get Rating)

See Also

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.