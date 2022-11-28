Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,200 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the October 31st total of 869,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Up 7.1 %
Dai-ichi Life stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. 14,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.
About Dai-ichi Life
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai-ichi Life (DCNSF)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.