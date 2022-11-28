Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. 33,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.54. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

About Dai Nippon Printing

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; extended reality communication and virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services and solutions, and identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.