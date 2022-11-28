Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Up 423.5% in November

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Danakali Trading Down 7.5 %

SBMSF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,042. Danakali has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

