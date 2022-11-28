DARTH Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One DARTH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001528 BTC on major exchanges. DARTH has a total market capitalization of $804.79 million and $677.81 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DARTH has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.50 or 0.07549353 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00484852 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,786.37 or 0.29492480 BTC.
DARTH Token Profile
DARTH was first traded on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance.
DARTH Token Trading
