Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

