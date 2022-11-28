Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $18.40.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDS)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.