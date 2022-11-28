Deere & Company’s (DE) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $462.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $420.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.45.

DE stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $438.82. 60,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

